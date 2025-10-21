Ursuline Academy gives to benefit Blood Bank of Delmarva: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington have a long history of hosting blood drives for the Blood Bank of Delmarva, and the 2025-26 season got started on Oct. 20 at Ursuline.

Juniors and seniors, along with some faculty and guests, made their way to the school auditorium, where staff from the Blood Bank awaited. Casey Mullin and Logann Roberts, both juniors, were among the 27 people who donated. Both were first-time donors.

“I think it’s a good idea to do what you can to help others,” Roberts said. “It’s at my school, so it’s now out of the way. I felt that could help other people when I can.”

Roberts was grateful for her friends and the Blood Bank staff that helped her as she recovered from her first donation. Her classmate, Mullin, was encouraged by her friends to give blood.

“I’m feeling great. A little nervous,” she said during her donation. “I just didn’t want to see the needle going in.”

Joanna Arat, an Ursuline alumna who is the Blood Bank’s director of donor recruitment, said her alma mater normally hosts a drive during February, but they added one in October to coincide with spirit week.

“What I especially love about the Ursuline blood drive is the extra support from alumnae, parents, and faculty who roll up their sleeves and support the student council’s efforts,” she said.

Even Winnie, the school dog, was on hand to greet donors and provide support, Arat said.

Additional blood drives will be held at Saint Mark’s on Nov. 6, Archmere on Nov. 11 and Salesianum on Dec. 3, according to Blood Bank spokesman Tony Prado. Padua will hold theirs in March.