Bishop Koenig joins Catholics across the globe giving thanks for ‘Gospel message of peace’ from Pope Leo XIV on first anniversary

Catholics across the world are giving thanks May 8 and offering prayers for Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his first anniversary of being elected Holy Father.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, Bishop Koenig joined those celebrating the pontiff.

“For one year at each Mass we celebrate as Catholics we have been praying for, and in union with, ‘Leo our Pope.'”

“In my statement upon the election of Pope Leo XIV last year, I mentioned the winds of Chicago and Lake Michigan from his early life, and the breath of the Holy Spirit which moved through the conclave as the cardinal electors discerned who should be the 266th successor to St. Peter. In the year that has followed we have seen the Holy Spirit continue to work through Pope Leo as his Windy City roots have also shown themselves.