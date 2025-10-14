Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva praises papal document on poverty, invites Pope Leo XIV to COP30

ROME — During a private audience with Pope Leo XIV, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva invited the pope to the upcoming U.N. Climate Change Conference, being held for the first time in the heart of the Amazon region.

However, “due to the Jubilee, the pope told us that he will not be able to participate, but guaranteed Vatican representation in Belém,” the president said in a post on X after the audience Oct. 13.

The pope did add that he “intends to visit Brazil at the appropriate time,” Lula wrote. Pope Leo “will be very well received, with the affection, hospitality and faith of the Brazilian people.”

The Vatican did not release a communique after the meeting due to its private nature.

Lula said on X that he and his wife, Janja, “had an excellent meeting with His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican. We talked about religion, faith, Brazil and the immense challenges we face in the world.”

The president also “congratulated the Holy Father on his Apostolic Exhortation ‘Dilexi Te‘ and his message that we cannot separate faith from love for the poorest.”

“I told him that we need to create a broad movement of indignation against inequality, and I consider the document a reference that needs to be read and practiced by everyone,” wrote Lula, whose “social-liberal” platform and policies have sought to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor by balancing the interests of private industry and organized labor to create a kind of consensus.

Lula was in Rome taking part in the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s World Food Forum Oct. 10-17. He wrote that he told the pope about the forum, “and how, in two and a half years, we have removed Brazil from the ‘Hunger Map’ for the second time,” which presents estimates of hunger and food insecurity.

And now, he wrote, “we are taking this debate to the world through the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty,” which seeks to speed up the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals regarding poverty and hunger.

Brazil will be hosting the 30th U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP30, and Lula invited Pope Leo to attend, “considering the historical importance of holding a Climate Conference for the first time in the heart of the Amazon.”