Faith thrives in community, not isolation, Pope Leo XIV tells young adults

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV encouraged an international group of young adults to reach out to their peers and invite them to be active members of a parish community rather than trying to live their faith alone.

The pope met Oct. 31 with members of the International Youth Advisory Body, a group of 20 young adults from around the world who serve three-year terms as advisers to the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life. The North American members are Sally Yasmine from the Archdiocese of Montreal and Wyatt Olivas from the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Pope Leo had a prepared speech for the group but handed them a copy of the text rather than reading it.

“You know that in recent years many young people have approached the faith through social media, successful programs and popular online Christian witnesses,” the pope wrote. “The danger is that a faith discovered online is limited to individual experiences, which may be intellectually and emotionally reassuring, but are never ’embodied.'”

The danger, he wrote, is that those spiritual experiences “remain ‘disembodied,’ detached from the ‘ecclesial body,'” which is the church.

Another danger, he said, is that they are not lived “alongside others in real-life situations, relationships or sharing. All too often, social media algorithms merely create a sounding board for individuals, picking up on personal preferences and tastes, and ‘sending them back’ magnified and enriched with appealing proposals.”

In that kind of digital echo chamber, he said, “everyone remains alone with themselves, prisoners of their own inclinations and projections.”

Young people are essential members of the church, the pope said, especially a church that is striving to be “synodal,” listening to all members, praying and discerning together and calling on each person to contribute their talents.

“Authentic synodality leads to mission,” the pope wrote. And part of that is being involved so that the church understands “how to bring the Gospel to everyone.”

“All of this requires that you, young people, have open hearts, ready to listen both to the ‘inspirations’ of the Spirit and the deep ‘aspirations’ of each person,” Pope Leo wrote.

“You must look beyond appearances in order to seek the true answers that give meaning to life. You must have hearts that are open to God’s call and not engrossed in your own plans and are willing to understand and sympathize before forming judgments.”

Pope Leo asked the young people particularly to help the church “hear the voices of the weak, the poor and the lonely, refugees and those who struggle to integrate into society, or to access educational opportunities.”

“All too often,” he said, “these voices are drowned out by the noise of the powerful, the successful and those who live in ‘exclusive’ realities.”

Being missionary, the pope wrote, “entails freedom from fear, because the Lord loves to call us to forge new paths. In this sense, as young people, you can be leaders of creativity and courage.”