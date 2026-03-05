March 6 livestreamed prayer for peace in the Middle East hosted by Catholic sisters from around the world

By Courtney Mares, OSV News

ROME — Catholic sisters from around the world are inviting people to join a livestreamed prayer for peace March 6 amid ongoing violence related to the U.S. and Israel-Iran war.

The International Union of Superiors General, which represents more than half a million religious sisters from more than 1,900 congregations worldwide, is calling for prayer, fasting and action for peace.

The sisters will host a livestreamed moment of prayer March 6, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (3:30 p.m. Rome time), open to people of every faith and all people of goodwill. The online prayer event, livestreamed at youtube.com/@UISGRome, will bring together religious communities from every continent.

“As consecrated women religious, present in the most fragile contexts of society and close to those who suffer, we cannot remain silent in the face of a spiral of destruction that undermines human dignity and jeopardizes the future of new generations,” Sister Roxanne Schares, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame and executive secretary of the union of superiors general said in an announcement about the event.

The organization noted that Catholic sisters “living alongside refugees, the wounded, and devastated families daily bear witness that peace is not an abstraction, but a fundamental human need denied to millions.”

“We entrust to our loving, compassionate God the victims of all conflicts and war, implore the gift of courage for us to become artisans of peace, and reaffirm our commitment to walk together beyond borders with all our sisters and brothers so the world may truly become a home for all,” Schares said.

Courtney Mares is Vatican editor for OSV News. Follow her on X @catholicourtney.