Pope Leo XIV praises Catholic Charities USA for its work, especially in assisting the displaced

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Pope Leo XIV sent a letter commending the work of Catholic Charities USA, the domestic charitable arm of the Catholic Church in the U.S., to mark its 115th annual gathering Oct. 6-9 in San Juan.

“Dear friends, I express my heartfelt gratitude for all that you and those who work with your networks do each day to put into practice the Lord’s admonition to see and serve him in the poor, hungry, homeless, and people in any kind of need (cf. Mt 25:31-46),” Pope Leo wrote. “May Christ continue to accompany you and give you his joy and peace.”

The organization said its annual gathering was held for the first time in a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico, in concert with Cáritas de Puerto Rico, a member agency that serves the island. Pope Leo encouraged CCUSA in its work “providing food, shelter, medical care, legal assistance, and many other gestures of kindness,” and highlighted in particular its work “assisting displaced persons.”

“It might be said that through assisting displaced persons to find their new homes in your country, you also act as bridge builders between nations, cultures and peoples,” Pope Leo wrote. “I encourage you, then, to continue helping the communities who receive these newly arrived brothers and sisters to be living witnesses of hope, recognizing that they have an intrinsic human dignity and are invited to participate fully in community.”

Kerry Alys Robinson, president and CEO of CCUSA, said in a statement, “We are profoundly grateful to Pope Leo XIV for the Apostolic Blessing he has imparted upon the Catholic Charities network, and we are inspired and invigorated by the solidarity and encouragement he offered in his letter.”

“As we celebrate our 115th anniversary during this Jubilee Year of Hope, our network leaves our annual gathering resolutely committed to serve, in the words of the Holy Father, as ‘agents of hope’ for our vulnerable and suffering sisters and brothers across the United States,” she said.

CCUSA, which has 168 independent Catholic Charities member agencies, said its annual gathering brought together about 600 staff, volunteers and supporters from around the country.