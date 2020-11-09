A busy high school sports week includes long-anticipated opening of Abessinio Stadium

The fall high school sports season has hit the halfway mark after opening more than a month later than normal. Instead of turning toward winter sports, athletes and schools still have plenty of action remaining in the regular season.

Salesianum will finally play its first athletic event at Abessinio Stadium on Friday, when Smyrna visits. But before then, it’s a busy week for all of the fall sports, particularly field hockey.

Field hockey

Monday

Conrad (2-3) at Saint Mark’s (4-3), 3:15 p.m.

Padua (5-1) at Mount Pleasant (3-3), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (7-0) at Caravel (5-1), 6:15 p.m. The Auks begin a busy week against some stiff competition with a trip to play the Buccaneers under the lights. Both teams are prolific on the offensive end, making good play from veteran goalkeepers Maura Smeader of the Auks and Lexi Boettcher of Caravel that much more important.

Tuesday

Padua at Wilmington Charter (3-2), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Delaware Military (2-0) at Archmere, 3 p.m.

Ursuline (2-5) at William Penn (0-6), 3:30 p.m.

Red Lion (0-5) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-6), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Thursday

Concord (5-3) vs. Padua, 3:15 p.m. at Concord. It’s senior day for the Pandas, who will be the home team at the home of the Raiders. These two teams have developed a nice little rivalry over the past few years.

Friday

Wilmington Charter vs. St. Elizabeth, 3 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Delaware Military at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Newark Charter (6-0), 11 a.m. The winner of this game sits in the driver’s seat of the Diamond State Athletic Conference.

Volleyball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-4) at Padua (5-1), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (6-0) at Wilmington Charter (1-5), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Archmere (3-2), 6:15 p.m.

Newark Charter (5-1) at Ursuline (3-2), 6:30 p.m. The Patriots will be the third straight from the Diamond State Athletic Conference for the Raiders, and arguably the best. All-state candidate Morgan Ritchie anchors the veteran Patriots against an Ursuline squad that matches up with senior Avery Brown.

Thursday

Archmere at First State Military (1-6), 5:15 p.m.

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 12:15 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-6) at Wilmington Charter (3-2)), 3:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (2-2-1) at Dickinson (2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Red Lion (0-7), 4 p.m.

Archmere (3-1-2) at Delaware Military (3-4), 5:30 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (0-3) at Saint Mark’s, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Brandywine (3-0) vs. Salesianum (4-1), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. The Bulldogs are off to a good start, but this will be their stiffest test by far. The Sals snuck out of Dover with a win. This is their final home game that will not be played at Abessinio Stadium.

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at William Penn (1-0), 3 p.m.

Saturday

Newark Charter (5-0) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Wilmington Christian (1-5) at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m.

Football

Friday

Archmere (3-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 7 p.m. In the shortened season, the importance of every game is magnified. Both the Auks and Spartans are scrambling for one of the two at-large positions available in the Division II state tournament. The Spartans will be back in action after an unexpected off week (a forfeit win), and they’ll be contending with a potent Auks offense.

Smyrna (3-0) at Salesianum (2-1), 7:30 p.m. Abessinio Stadium opens with a battle between two of the state’s best programs. Smyrna’s high-octane offense just continues to produce, so the Sallies’ defense will need to be on top of its game. The Dialog will be on hand to bring you the debut of Abessinio Stadium, with plenty of pregame festivities along with the football.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (1-2) at First State Military (0-3), 11 a.m.