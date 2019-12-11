Archmere boys fall to Wilmington Friends, 44-36, in basketball opener

ALAPOCAS — Wilmington Friends established an early lead, then took control during the third quarter in a 44-36 win over Archmere in nonconference boys basketball on Dec. 10.

Ty Brinker opened the scoring more than two minutes into the contest, with his leaner giving the Auks a 2-0 lead. It took another minute, but the Quakers tied the score on a pair of free throws by William Davis, and Friends took the lead for good at the 3:09 mark when Patrick McKenzie drained a three-point shot.

The Auks, playing their first game, had plenty of offensive opportunities thanks to a strong rebounding game, but their shots weren’t falling. Davis ended a nine-point run for the Quakers late in the quarter before Tom Carney picked up the Auks’ second field goal. It was 11-4 after one.

Friends’ lead grew to 11 early in the second, but a five-point run – a reverse by Matt DiGregorio and a three-pointer from Matthew Benson – cut the deficit to six at 15-9. The half ended on a buzzer-beater from near halfcourt by DiGregorio, and the Quakers led, 19-15.

A 10-3 advantage in the third quarter staked the Quakers to a 29-18 lead after three. Archmere scored as many in the fourth as they did in the other three quarters combined, but it was not enough to overcome an experienced Quakers team.

DiGregorio had three triples on his way to a team-high 11 points for the Auks. He was the only player in double figures. Archmere looks to even its record on Friday night when they host Conrad at 6 p.m.

Friends’ high scorers were Davis and Peter Erskine with 12 points each. The Quakers take their 3-0 record to the St. E Center on Friday when they meet St. Elizabeth at 6 p.m.