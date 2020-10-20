Archmere gets offense rolling as field hockey puts up eight in win over Concord

CLAYMONT – Archmere Academy’s fall sports season kicked off on Oct. 19 with a key field hockey game between two ranked teams. Sophia Castro scored four goals, and Lindsay Renshaw added a goal and three assists, as the Auks defeated the Concord Raiders, 8-1.

The Auks controlled play early, and Castro took a feed from Renshaw and scored 5:52 seconds into the game to make it 1-0. The first penalty corner of the game came with 2:57 left in the first quarter, and Renshaw buried a slap shot into the back of the cage to double the advantage. This started a three-goal blitz in a 1:45 span. Castro would score the next goal in that span off a pass from Bella Dell’Oso. Castro would get the hat trick, this time taking a great feed from Renshaw to make it 4-0 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.

The Raiders played better in the second quarter and finally got on the board as Riliey Miller scored off a good pass from McKenzie Camp to make it 4-1, which was the halftime score.

The Auks added a pair of goals in the third quarter. Elise Anguillo would factor in both goals, assisting on Castro’s fourth goal with 7:24 left in the third quarter. She then scored with 5:52 left, this time off the feed from Dell’Oso. Archmere added two more goals late in the fourth to finish off the win. The play of the fourth quarter, however, came on defense when freshman Ava Hughes rejected a Concord penalty stroke.

The Auks (1-0) outshot the Raiders, 18-8, and had a 5-2 advantage on penalty corners. Archmere is back in action on Thursday afternoon, hosting Red Lion at 3:45. The Raiders (0-1) travel to Middletown on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.