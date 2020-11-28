Archmere soccer falls to Newark Charter in hard-fought regular-season finale

CLAYMONT — Newark Charter rebounded from its first two losses of the season with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Archmere on Nov. 27. It was the third game of the week and the regular-season finale for both teams.

After a scoreless first half, the teams resumed the physical play in the second 40 minutes. The Auks were pressing deep in the Patriots’ defensive end, and Christian Iacono broke the scoring drought. He one-timed a Newark Charter clearing attempt about 25 yards from the net, and his shot eluded a diving Caelin Campbell to the far side for the 1-0 lead.

The goal got the attention of the Patriots. Shortly after the goal, they picked up a free kick that was deflected over the end line by Archmere, resulting in a corner kick. That was unsuccessful, but Newark Charter kept the pressure on. It paid off in the 56th, when the Patriots turned a steal into the tying goal. Justin Farquhar knocked a crossing pass out of the reach of Auks goalkeeper Kyle Zahnow.

Zahnow kept the game level with a diving save on a shot by Devan Patel, but the reprieve would be temporary. Farquhar broke the tie all by himself in the 60th minute with a steal that he dribbled in on the keeper. His first shot was saved, but the rebound went right back to Farquhar, who chipped the ball over Zahnow into the net.

The Auks had a few chances to equalize as the game went on, but on one, a header went wide, and a free kick by Ben Meredith was saved by Campbell. Newark Charter hit the crossbar above Zahnow twice in the closing minutes as they attempted to add an insurance goal.

The first half did not feature any goals, and although the majority of the offensive opportunities belonged to the Patriots, the first big save of the afternoon belonged to Campbell. That came after a free kick from Gavin Fanning to Adam Linton, whose shot was tipped over the net by a sprawling Campbell. Zahnow returned the favor with a stop on a header by Lucas Parks just before halftime.

The Patriots (9-2-1) had an 11-6 shot advantage, and they had five corner kicks to the Auks’ three. Campbell had five saves. For the Auks (5-2-2), Zahnow was credited with nine saves. Both teams await the announcement of the Division II soccer tournament field, which is coming on Sunday.

All photos by Mike Lang.