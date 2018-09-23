Archmere volleyball sweeps Cape to stay unbeaten

CLAYMONT – Archmere, the No. 3 volleyball team in the state according to 302Sports.com, was an inhospitable host to their visitors from Sussex County, sweeping Cape Henlopen on the morning of Sept. 22. Set scores were 25-14, 25-17, and 25-13.

The first set was filled with impressive plays, as Vikings libero Emily Lamb made some diving digs, then an ace as Cape trailed, 9-8. Then the Auks took over behind some solid blocking from Lauren Edmiston and serving from Julia Kochie. Archmere scored eight of the next nine points to take a 17-9 lead, and Abigail Kates delivered back-to-back kills to end the set.

The Vikings came out on fire in the second, led by hitters Mikayah Ennals and Rileigh Wilson. Lamb served up an ace to send Cape to the 12-9 advantage. Kochie took over, scoring on three kills over the next several points, the last one tying the set at 16.She added a kill and two aces to send it to 24-17, and the set ended on a hitting error.

The third set was all Archmere early, as a balanced offense paced the Auks to a 16-4 lead. Jade Bryant and Faith Merritt had some big kills during that start. The Vikings found their footing and went on an 8-4 run, cutting the Auks lead to 20-12. The home team wrapped it up with an ace by Bella Ganfield and a Kates kill.

Kochie had 12 kills and five aces for Archmere, which improved to 6-0. The Auks will host St. Mark’s on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Cape (2-4) got five kills from Kathryn Knarr and four from Wilson. The Vikings host Milford on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.