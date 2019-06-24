Catholic schools joined Blue-Gold football campaign

NEWARK – On June 21, a collection of the best high school seniors got together for the 45th Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game at the University of Delaware. They joined cheerleaders and ambassadors to benefit the Delaware Foundation for Reaching Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities.

More than 7,000 fans flocked to Delaware Stadium for the game, won by the Gold, which was made up of players primarily from south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. But the result was secondary to the money and awareness raised through the buddy program.

Delaware’s Catholic schools were well-represented on the Blue team. Eleven players were selected, although several could not play because of injuries. The players were Darren DiRenzo and Mitch Moyer, Archmere; Ray Jones, Thomas Zatalava and Jaegar Wesley, St. Elizabeth; Jelani Bryant and Joey Cartwright, Saint Mark’s; and Sean Regan, Logan Bushweller, Colin Fowler and Brendan Pacheco, Salesianum.

Alana Boyd and Annmarie Pepeta from Saint Mark’s joined Padua’s Aimee Cathers on the Blue cheerleading squad. Helena Grace and Brianna Ross of Padua, along with Keo Pangan of Salesianum were in the band.

The junior ambassadors included Jordan Fischer, Sophia Sherwin and Sonia Srikanth, Padua; Cheyenne McGowan and McKenna Murphy, Saint Mark’s; and Kylee Mulrooney, Tyler Tillinghast and Jazmine Winters, St. Elizabeth. The senior ambassadors included Conner Bartholomew, Jamil Comeger, Samantha Ghaul, Ryan Hodlofski, Jianna Tsaganos and Maggie Udovich, Archmere; Isabel Casey, Shea Sweeney and Ryan Woodham, St. Elizabeth; Anna Cleary, Maidson Lennon and Allison Stuebing, Padua; and Kacey Tramont and Elena Ziccarelli, Saint Mark’s.