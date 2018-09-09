Dover’s big plays too much for Archmere football to overcome

CLAYMONT – The Dover Senators made a trip to Claymont on the afternoon of Sept. 8 with revenge on their mind after losing, 36-30, to the Archmere Auks last year. The Senators used numerous big plays to defeat the Auks, 42-14, on Saturday afternoon.

The Auks looked good on their first drive thanks to a hard count that drew four Senators offsides penalties. Darren DiRenzo broke through on one play, but as he was being tackled at the 5-yard line, he lost the ball and the Senators recovered at their own 1. The Senators’ Javon Peace then would speed past the Auks defense and rumble 99 yards for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

Dover would continue the big plays in the second quarter as quarterback Jordan Magee faked a screen to Peace and ran 75 yards for a 12-0 lead. Magee would score again, this time on a 28-yard run on the Senators’ next possession, and Peace added the two-point conversion.

The Auks forced a punt on the next Senators possession and took over at the Dover 25. Devin Houston would hit Tom Carney on a 25-yard pass to cut deficit to 20-7. Then Peace would stop the Auks’ momentum taking the ensuing kickoff 82 yards; the two-point conversion made it 28-7 at the half.

The Senators would add to their lead on their first drive of the second half as Magee hit Wanya Wise on a 30-yard strike on fourth and 12 to extend the lead to 35-7. Dover was not done as Marquis McCove scored from a yard out. Evan Hernick of Archmere found the end zone on an 11-yard counter play with 6:43 left.

The Senators were led by Peace, who had 147 yards on 10 carries, while Magee added 130 yards on four carries. Dover (1-0) hosts Woodbridge next Friday at 7 p.m.

Houston threw for 114 yards and a touchdown for Archmere while Mitch Moyer had six tackles and averaged 42.8 yards on his six punts. The Auks (0-1) host Conrad next Saturday at noon.