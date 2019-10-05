Early goal for Caravel stands up in field hockey win at Archmere

CLAYMONT — A turnaround shot by Megan North early in the first half stood up as Caravel defeated Archmere, 1-0, in nonconference field hockey on Oct. 4. The game was a defensive struggle throughout, with the teams combining for very few shots on goal.

The Buccaneers were in control for much of the contest, limiting the Auks’ chances. Caravel had one of its own just two minutes in when Caitlin St. Leger took a pass at midfield and dribbled all the way into the scoring circle. But her pass was sent wide of Archmere goalkeeper Maura Smeader.

Smeader came up with a save off a Bucs restart with 25 minutes to go in the half, but Caravel would capitalize the next time they were on offense. After another restart, North gained possession, turned and beat Smeader as the keeper threw her right leg toward the ball. The goal came with 23:10 to go in the half.

The Auks had some opportunities later in the first, but on three restarts from 25 yards out, they could not capitalize. Smeader was called on to make one more save before intermission.

Buccaneers goalkeeper Alexandria Boettcher stopped an Auks shot six and a half minutes into the second half, as the Auks were able to mount a bit more offense. Another Archmere shot, this one off a penalty corner, was blocked with about 13 minutes on the clock, and a second corner went unconverted. Caravel had five penalty corners of its own within a two-minute span late in the half, but the Bucs could not pick up an insurance goal.

Two more restarts for the Auks as the clock wound down did not produce a goal, and one final shot with 1:25 to go rolled wide.

No statistics were available as of late Friday night. The Auks (4-4) wrap up a three-game homestand on Tuesday against Sanford at 3:45 p.m.

Caravel improved to 6-4 with the victory. The Bucs host Tatnall on Monday at 7:15 p.m.