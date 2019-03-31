Early goal holds up for Caravel soccer in defeat of Ursuline

BEAR – Caitlin St. Leger scored five minutes into Caravel’s nonconference girls soccer game March 30 against Ursuline, and that would be the only ball to find the net as the Buccaneers captured a 1-0 win at Bob Peoples Stadium. Caravel entered the game as the top-ranked team by 302Sports.com in Division II, while the Raiders were No. 5.

The Bucs’ first shot, in the fourth minute, sailed wide of the net, but they would capitalize their next time on the offensive. Eighth-grader Alaina Alston dribbled the ball down the left side of the field and found St. Leger with a crossing pass. St. Leger went short side low past Raiders goalkeeper Taelynn Brooks.

Caravel controlled much of the play during the first half, but the Raiders played excellent defense. Brooks picked up some eye-opening saves, including one on a ball that changed direction on its way in. On that one, Brooks, moving to her left, stuck out her right arm and prevented a goal. She made a diving stop of St. Leger in the 25th minute. St. Leger was in position to strike on the corner kick that followed that save, but her header went high over the crossbar.

There were a few Ursuline chances in the first 40 minutes. The best came from Molly Clark in the 10th minute. The junior stole a Bucs pass and dribbled in on net, but keeper Sydney Keld stoned her from about 20 yards out.

Caravel played offense most of the second half, but the Raiders’ defense was up to the task. Clark stopped an Alston chance with a skillful tackle. Brooks kept up her fine work in net. She made a nice stop on a free kick in the 54th minute, and two minutes later she grabbed another corner kick that bounced high into the crease. Gabriella Marte curled one on net for the Bucs with 14 minutes left, but that was saved.

The Raiders turned up the pressure a bit in the final 10 minutes, but the tying goal proved elusive. Ursuline’s Allison Jablonski got to a ball near the end line to the right of Keld, but her cross was intercepted by the keeper. Keld calmly caught a shot two minutes after that.

Caravel outshot the Raiders, 17-4, and had five corner kicks to one for Ursuline. Keld made four saves. The Buccaneers improved to 3-0 and continue their season-opening seven-game homestand on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against St. Elizabeth. The Bucs host the top team in Division I, Padua, on Friday at 6 p.m.

Brooks had 16 saves for the Raiders, who fell to 1-2. They play next on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant before heading to Appoquinimink two days later.