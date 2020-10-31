Elise Angiullo posts a hat trick in Archmere’s 4-0 field hockey triumph vs. Padua

CLAYMONT — Archmere jumped out to a two-goal lead and withstood a Padua resurgence early in the second half before pulling away for a 4-0 field hockey win on a chilly Oct. 30 afternoon. The Auks extended their season-opening winning streak to five as they played before spectators for the first time in 2020.

It was a banner day for senior Elise Angiullo, who scored three times for the hosts. Her first came six minutes into the contest on a pass from Sophia Castro. Lindsey Renshaw got the second goal with time expired in the first. The Auks earned a penalty corner, which led to another corner opportunity. On the second one, Rebecca Olsen fed Renshaw, who beat Pandas keeper Cara Quinlan to increase the lead.

A different Padua team emerged after the intermission. In the first seven minutes of the third, the Pandas had four penalty corners. None resulted in a goal, but on the third one Anna Getty sent a shot just wide of Auks keeper Maura Smeader. Smeader came up with another save after that, and on the fourth Padua penalty corner, she stopped two opportunities.

Archmere regained its equilibrium later in the quarter, and Angiullo took advantage. She tipped a shot by Castro into the cage with 3:41 on the clock for her second of the afternoon. Quinlan kept the deficit at three with a stellar save in the final minute.

The goalkeepers kept busy in the fourth, and Padua got some help when an Auks shot rang off the left post early on. Smeader kept the shutout alive with less than five minutes to go by stoning Ava Getty at point-blank range. The final goal came from Angiullo on another penalty corner, and this also came with no time left on the clock.

Archmere had an 8-5 advantage in shots; the teams each had five penalty corners. Archmere (5-0) plays the sixth of seven straight at home to open the campaign on Thursday when Saint Mark’s visits Claymont for a 3:45 p.m. start.

The Pandas (2-1) also play Saint Mark’s in their next game. That is on Monday at 3:15 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.