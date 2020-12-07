Fall sports season nears its conclusion as DIAA tournaments move into deeper rounds

The football regular season has ended, so every game involving a Catholic high school this week is part of a state tournament. Joining those who were on this list last week is Archmere. The Auks completed an undefeated regular campaign and earned the top seed in the Division II football tournament.

Girls

Field hockey

Wednesday

No. 3 Archmere (12-1) at No. 2 Caravel (11-2), 2 p.m. The Auks will have no shortage of motivation in this semifinal. Archmere suffered its only loss of the season against the Buccaneers on Nov. 9. Archmere has allowed just five goals all season, but three of those were scored by Caravel.

Saturday

Archmere-Caravel winner vs. No. 4 Newark Charter-No. 1 Delmar, site and time to be determined.

Volleyball

Tuesday

No. 4 Indian River (11-2) at No. 3 Padua (10-2), time to be announced. The Indians, winners of the Henlopen South, will be making their first trip to New Castle County this season. IR features senior Raychel Ehlers, who recently reached 1,000 career kills, and her sister Camryn, the team’s setter. The Pandas have multiple weapons, led by senior Mackenzie Sobczyk.

No. 24 Wilmington Charter (7-7) at No. 1 Saint Mark’s (12-0), time to be announced. After struggling the first half of the season, the Force have turned their season around and have defeated the ninth seed, Dover, and

the eighth seed, Caesar Rodney, to earned a trip to the quarterfinals. Big hitters Ava MacMurray and Christina Marcin lead the way. Julia Yurkovich is one of the Spartans’ key arms, while Mya Lewis provides an all-around presence. The Spartans swept Charter on Nov. 10.

Thursday

Indian River-Padua winner vs. No. 15 Caravel-No. 10 Wilmington Friends, site and time to be determined.

Wilmington Charter-Saint Mark’s winner vs. No. 12 Delaware Military-No. 4 Cape Henlopen, site and time to be determined.

Saturday

State championship at Saint Mark’s High School, time to be determined.

Boys

Soccer

Wednesday

No. 6 Middletown (9-2) at No. 2 Salesianum (10-1), 7 p.m. Abessinio Stadium will host its first boys soccer postseason game in one of the Division I semifinals. The Cavaliers earned this trip with an upset of third-seeded Milford. Salesianum, coming off a 2-0 win over Cape Henlopen, has won 10 straight state championships, including all seven since soccer was split into two divisions. Middletown is looking for the third trip to the finals in school history. The Sals and Cavaliers have not played since 2015.

Saturday

Middletown-Salesianum winner vs. No. 5 St. Georges-No. 1 Appoquinimink, site and time to be determined.

Football

Saturday

No. 4 Woodbridge (6-0) at No. 1 Archmere (7-0), noon. This will be a matchup of two offenses that score more than 30 points per game, but defenses that are as stingy as the offenses are prolific. The Blue Raiders, the defending Division II state champions, allowed just two points per contest. The Auks gave up fewer than nine points a game. The winner will play the winner of third-seeded Red Lion vs. No. 2 Howard on Dec. 19 at a site and time to be determined.