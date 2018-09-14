Former St. Elizabeth hoops coach Rago takes reins at Del Tech

GEORGETOWN — Former St. Elizabeth High School boys basketball coach Dick Rago has taken the reins of the men’s program at Delaware Technical and Community College, the college announced recently. Rago, who led the Vikings for 30 years, stepped down from that position two years ago.

“We are extremely fortunate that coach Rago was willing to help us rebuild our statewide basketball program that focuses on student success in the classroom and on the court,” said Mark Brainard, president of Del Tech. “It provides our student-athletes a great opportunity to benefit from his leadership and his extraordinary knowledge of the game.”

Rago was the Catholic Conference coach of the year five times. His teams qualified for the state tournament nine times in his final 10 seasons and reached the semifinals twice. He has been a frequent spectator at St. Elizabeth and other high school games since his retirement, and he said he sometimes questioned whether he had left the sidelines too soon.

“I decided to accept the challenge of coaching on the college level especially after I was assured by the administration that their goal was for success, not only on the basketball court, but on graduation day. These were the same goals I endeared my entire coaching career at St. Elizabeth, and therefore I accepted the challenge,” said Rago, a Salesianum School graduate who practices law in Wilmington.

Delaware Tech’s men’s basketball team has struggled the past few seasons and finished 9-18 in the 2017-2018 season. The 2018-19 season begins Nov. 6 with a home game against Cecil County College at 7 p.m. at the Stanton campus near Newark.