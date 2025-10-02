Holy Cross High School begins athletic program with frequent travelers, the volleyball team: Photo gallery

Holy Cross High School is building from the ground up in Kent County, and that includes its athletic program. The Crusaders are competing in one sport this fall, volleyball. They have 11 matches scheduled against junior varsity and freshman teams up and down the state.

The Crusaders were 2-2 heading into a match on Oct. 2 at Early College School at Delaware State University. That match was one of two for Holy Cross in Dover, a short distance from Holy Cross Elementary School. The rest of the schedule — all road contests — are either in New Castle County or Sussex County. The Crusaders visited Saint Mark’s on Sept. 18, and they are slated to play at Ursuline on Oct. 7.

Lillyana Perez is the lone sophomore on the team. The other eight players, all freshmen, are Emma Bydlon, Myla O’Brien, Abby O’Shea, Lilly Malloy, Kristen Geronimo, Mackenzie Lynn, Margaux Sharp and Kendall Walker. Brian Lessard, a veteran high school coach who formerly led the St. Thomas More Academy program, is the head coach, and Kasey Lowery assists him.

The school’s athletic information is available at crusaderssports.com. Lew Klaus is Holy Cross’ athletic director.

Photos by Don Blake.