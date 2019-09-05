Late goal lifts Glasgow past St. Elizabeth in boys soccer opener

GLASGOW – Two second-half goals, the latter one coming with less than two minutes remaining, lifted Glasgow past St. Elizabeth, 2-1, in the season opener for both teams.

The visiting Vikings controlled play throughout much of the first half on a hot afternoon. Colin Hockenbrock nearly scored about 15 minutes into the contest, picking up a loose ball and sending it just over the crossbar. That was the closest anyone came to scoring until the 30th minute.

Zell Johnson took a through ball outside the 18-yard box, dribbled through a defender and took a shot that was partially blocked. With Dragons goalkeeper Oscar Velazquez out of the picture, players from both teams chased as the ball rolled toward the goal line. Hockenbrock appeared to win the race and knock the ball into the open net, but Johnson was credited with the tally. Either way, the Vikings were on top, with an assist to Matthew Kennedy.

Glasgow had a couple of corner kick opportunities late in the half but could not convert. Vikings keeper Wesley Gant preserved the lead with a nice save on a chip shot just before intermission.

Gant was tested early in the second, stopping a point-blank shot just in front of the net. St. Elizabeth had a few chances, but a pass into the crease was cleared, and Velazquez stopped a shot. A free kick from the Vikings from 30 yards went just high. After that, the Dragons took control.

One Glasgow blast clanged off the post to the right of Gant, and the rebound was sent just wide by Brayam Saldivar. Kevin Ramirez would not miss on the home team’s next opportunity, crushing a shot over Gant’s outstretched arms from 20 yards midway through the second half.

Ramirez nearly added a second goal a minute later, but Gant stopped that one with a one-handed save. After that, the pace slowed in the late summer heat, making overtime a real possibility. But Rogelio Gonzalez made sure it would end in regulation. He broke through the Vikings’ defense and sent a shot far side past Gant for the winning margin.

The Dragons finished with seven shots to St. Elizabeth’s three, and they also had more corner kicks, 3-0. Glasgow (1-0) hits the road to meet Red Lion on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

The Vikings (0-1) will have little time to dwell on the setback. They host A.I. duPont on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park.