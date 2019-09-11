Home Local Sports Lauren Edmiston, Julia Kochie pace Archmere volleyball in sweep of St. Elizabeth

Lauren Edmiston, Julia Kochie pace Archmere volleyball in sweep of St. Elizabeth

Jason Winchell, For The Dialog
Hannah Wright digs for Archmere. (The Dialog/Jason Winchell)

CLAYMONT – Lauren Edmiston and Julia Kochie combined for 31 kills to lead the third-ranked Archmere Auks past the St. Elizabeth Vikings, 3-0, in nonconference volleyball on Sept. 10. The set scores were 25-17, 25-12 and 25-10.

Edmiston started out with a big block, and then she went on a binge of kills to stake the Auks to a 15-9 lead. Then it was Kochie’s turn. She took off with an ace and added three kills as the lead grew to 20-14. The set ended on a service error.

Archmere’s Julia Kochie, who finished with 12 kills, looks to beat the St. Elizabeth block. (The Dialog/Jason Winchell)

The Vikings saw more of Kochie in the second set. Ashley Campbell had a kill for St. Elizabeth to cut the Auks’ lead to 6-5, but Kochie went on a service run, including an ace, to make it 10-5. Archmere kept the pressure on with three thunderous kills by Edmiston and two from Hope Merritt. This set concluded with a hitting error.

More big hitting followed in the final set from Kochie, Edmiston and Abby Kates. The Vikings cut the deficit to 10-8 on a Campbell kill, but Archmere went on a 15-2 run to close out the match.

Edmiston finished with 19 kills, while Kochie added 12. The Auks (2-0) travel to MOT Charter on Thursday for a 5 p.m. start.

No statistics were available late Thursday for St. Elizabeth. The Vikings (0-2) face St. Georges at home on Friday in a 7:15 p.m. start.

