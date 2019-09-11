Lauren Edmiston, Julia Kochie pace Archmere volleyball in sweep of St. Elizabeth

CLAYMONT – Lauren Edmiston and Julia Kochie combined for 31 kills to lead the third-ranked Archmere Auks past the St. Elizabeth Vikings, 3-0, in nonconference volleyball on Sept. 10. The set scores were 25-17, 25-12 and 25-10.

Edmiston started out with a big block, and then she went on a binge of kills to stake the Auks to a 15-9 lead. Then it was Kochie’s turn. She took off with an ace and added three kills as the lead grew to 20-14. The set ended on a service error.

The Vikings saw more of Kochie in the second set. Ashley Campbell had a kill for St. Elizabeth to cut the Auks’ lead to 6-5, but Kochie went on a service run, including an ace, to make it 10-5. Archmere kept the pressure on with three thunderous kills by Edmiston and two from Hope Merritt. This set concluded with a hitting error.

More big hitting followed in the final set from Kochie, Edmiston and Abby Kates. The Vikings cut the deficit to 10-8 on a Campbell kill, but Archmere went on a 15-2 run to close out the match.

Edmiston finished with 19 kills, while Kochie added 12. The Auks (2-0) travel to MOT Charter on Thursday for a 5 p.m. start.

No statistics were available late Thursday for St. Elizabeth. The Vikings (0-2) face St. Georges at home on Friday in a 7:15 p.m. start.