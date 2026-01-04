Madiella Keefer paces Saint Mark’s High School in girls basketball win at Tower Hill School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Saint Mark’s girls basketball team was supposed to be home for their matchup against Tower Hill on Dec. 3, but instead they had to play on the road. The Spartans looked plenty comfortable inside Weaver Gymnasium as they rolled to a 65-29 win. It was the Spartans’ first game since Dec. 19, and they ended a two-game losing streak with gusto.

The Spartans set the tone early, scoring the first seven points of the contest. Natalie VanDzura got things started, followed by Madiella Keefer (Holy Angels Parish), who scored after a turnover to start what would be a monster afternoon. VanDzura (Holy Angels Parish) capitalized on another Hillers turnover with a three-point shot to extend the lead to 7-0.

Tower Hill bounced back with the next seven, but it was all Saint Mark’s after that. The Spartans took advantage of their pressure defense to create opportunities, and they dominated the rest of the quarter. Keefer led the way with 12 first-quarter points, most from the paint, and VanDzura and Liv Markey each hit three-pointers along the way as Saint Mark’s held a 27-9 lead after eight minutes.

Keefer continued her hot shooting throughout the second quarter, adding another nine points. The Hillers had some success inside, getting a bunch of offensive rebounds and six points from Alexa Rohrbacher. But the Spartans were never in trouble, with 10 of the 11 players who appeared reaching the scoring column.

Keefer finished with 29 points, and VanDzura also reached double figures with 10. The Spartans (4-2) visit Padua on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

For the Hillers, Rohrbacher led the way with 10. Tower Hill (0-7) hosts Caravel on Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.