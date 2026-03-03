Make it four straight state titles for Ursuline Academy in DIAA swimming

NEWARK — Ursuline wasted no time letting the rest of the state know they were at the Rawstrom Natatorium for business on Feb. 28. The Raiders edged Wilmington Charter in the 200-yard medley relay, setting the tone for what would become their fourth consecutive state title in the pool.

A veteran group that included junior Mia Devlin and seniors Mia Thayer, McKinley Jefferson and Sammi Weinert touched the wall .18 seconds ahead of Wilmington Charter in the medley relay, and it was Ursuline’s night from then on out. It was one of three titles in individual events for the Raiders. Devlin swam to a gold medal in the 100 backstroke, and Ursuline won the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Taylor Aiello, Alaina Hoffman, Kendyl Freeman and Jefferson.

The first-place finishes, combined with having multiple swimmers in most of the events, carried the Raiders to a comfortable victory over runner-up Charter. Devlin was third in the individual medley, with Hoffman right behind her. Hoffman was second in the 500 free. Aiello, Devlin, Freeman and Weinert were second to Cape Henlopen in the 200 free relay. Finally, Jefferson was third in the 100 backstroke.

Even in events in which they did not reach the podium, Ursuline scored. They have three of the top eight finishers in the 200 freestyle and the 100 free. Keira Devlin was sixth in the 100 backstroke to give the Raiders three of the top eight racers

Saint Mark’s had a fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay, with Nicolette Procope, Ariana Procope, Nora Biddle and Mia Potter comprising the quartet. The same group was fifth in the 400 free relay.

Padua freshman Sophia Witkowski won the one-meter diving competition, which is not included in team scores. Her classmate, Danielle DiClemente, was third.