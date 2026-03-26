Middletown High School takes advantage of corner kicks in girls soccer win at Archmere Academy: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Middletown took advantage of its corner kicks, scoring twice on three opportunities, and the Cavaliers went on to a 3-1 win in girls soccer at Archmere on March 25.

It was the season debut for the Auks, who have a young roster and a challenging schedule ahead of them in 2026. But they held their own against one of the perennial contenders in Division I. Much of the game was played in the middle of the field early on, with neither team getting much toward the goalkeepers. The Auks did break free for a shot in the 12th minute, but Cavaliers keeper Sarah McFarland came up with a highlight-reel leaping save to prevent the goal.

Archmere took advantage of a steal to get the first goal in the 23rd minute. Uchechi Ikeoka beat McFarland to a loose ball near the edge of the 18-yard box, sending a shot into the far side of the open net for the 1-0 lead.

Middletown had its first corner kick in the 30th, and they were able to tie the game. The inbounds pass from Madelaine Rash bounced off a few players in front of the Auks’ keeper, and it hit and Auk and went up into the bottom of the crossbar and into the net. Isabella Giammateo was credited with the goal.

The teams moved the ball up and down the field a bit more as the second half began, with Middletown getting more of the possession. That paid off in the 54th minute. A ball was sent into the box in front of the Auks’ keeper, and Veronika Papellas directed a low shot through traffic and into the net. Rash added an insurance goal later in the half. She took a swing near the goal on a corner kick, and the ball again bounced high into the top of the net.

The Cavaliers finished with a 13-9 shot advantage, and they had three corner kicks to one for Archmere. McFarland finished with eight saves. Middletown (2-0) is home March 30 against Odessa at 6:30 p.m.

The Auks fell to 0-1 and will host Caesar Rodney on April 1 at 3:45 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.