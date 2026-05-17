Padua Academy softball completes regular season with pair of wins: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – The Padua softball team began a successful final weekend of the regular season with a 22-5 win at Archmere on May 15. The Pandas followed that up with a 10-4 victory on Saturday at Laurel.

In the game at Archmere, the Pandas came out swinging in the first period. They scored nine runs before the Auks had a chance to bat. They scored runs in a number of ways, including hits, a wild pitch and a delayed steal.

Archmere, playing its final game of the season, was able to push some runs across the plate, but the Pandas’ offense was too potent.

Padua, after winning at Laurel, finished the regular season with a record of 11-7. The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association softball committee will meet the morning of May 17 to determine the seeding for the postseason tournament, and the Pandas will find out where they fall in the 24-team field.

Archmere ended its season with a 7-11 record, winning seven of their final 12.

Photos by Mike Lang.