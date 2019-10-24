Padua field hockey opens up early lead, improves to 10-2 with win over St. Elizabeth

HOCKESSIN — Padua scored four times in the first half, and the floodgates opened in the second in an 11-1 field hockey win over St. Elizabeth on Oct. 23 at Hockessin Montessori School.

Anna Getty scored the first two goals, the second coming after a penalty corner and a scramble in front. The Pandas were in total control, peppering Vikings keeper Jazmine Winters with shots, most of which were turned away.

Padua earned five consecutive corners beginning at about the 23-minute mark of the first half, and St. Elizabeth denied the first four. Winters made two stops on the fifth, but Hayley Dempsey finally found Abigail Brainard for the tap-in to boost the advantage to 3-0. The Pandas added one more before the half when Caroline Moloney deflected a shot into the cage.

Fina statistics were not available late Wednesday night. The Pandas (10-2) have little time to savor this victory. They travel to Frederica on Thursday to battle powerhouse Delmar at 4 p.m. at DE Turf.

The Vikings (5-8) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak on Friday at St. Georges at 3:45 p.m.