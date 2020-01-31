PHOTO GALLERY: Salesianum, Ursuline swim to victory against Saint Mark’s

MILLTOWN — Salesianum and Ursuline made the short trip from Wilmington to the Western YMCA on Kirkwood Highway on Jan. 30 to swim against Saint Mark’s, and both the Sals and Raiders returned home with victories. The Sals took a 92-67 win, while the Raoders’ margin was a bit slimmer. They won, 92-78.

In the boys’ meet, the Sals won 10 of 11 events. Tommy Janton and Ryan Kelly each won two individual events. Janton captured the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, while Kelly took the 50 free and the 100 free.

Scoring summary:

200 Medley Relay – Salesianum (Tommy Janton, Joey Dickson, Joseph Carranza, Ryan Kelly) 1:53.75

200 Freestyle – Janton (S) 1:59.78

200 Individual Medley – Dickson (S) 2:18.33

50 Freestyle – Kelly (S) 25.53

100 Butterfly – Janton (S) 58.96

100 Freestyle – Kelly (S) 56.50

500 Freestyle – Andrew McGrellis (S) 4:51.75

200 Free Relay – Salesianum (Kyle Skelly, Bradford Poole, Brendan Lewis, Brandon Burke) 1:44.68

100 Backstroke – Skelly (S) 1:06.94

100 Breaststroke – Aidan Campbell (SM) 1:11.07

400 Free Relay – Salesianum (Max Lenz, Seth Foulk, Burke, Theodore Tsakumis) 4:09.25

Ursuline swimmers won eight of the 11 events in the girls’ meet. There were three double-winners in the individual races. For the Raiders, Mackenzie Brandt won the 200 free and the 400 free, while Reese Thompson placed first in the individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. For the Spartans, Angela Minner won the 50 free and the 100 free.

Scoring summary:

200 Medley Relay – Ursuline (Mackenzie Brandt, Clare Kornacki, Grace Smith, Reese Thompson)

200 Freestyle – Brandt (U) 2:07.56

200 Individual Medley – Thompson (U) 2:39.69

50 Freestyle – Angela Minner (SM) 30.34

100 Butterfly – Smith (U) 1:09.78

100 Freestyle – Minner (SM) 1:06.34

400 Freestyle – Brandt (U) 4:32.50

200 Free Relay – Ursuline (Margaret Macauley, Natalie Johnson, Bridget Lugg, Thompson) 2:02.34

100 Backstroke – Meghan Waldron (SM) 1:10.25

100 Breaststroke – Thompson (U) 1:21.78

400 Free Relay – Ursuline (Johnson, Smith, Kornacki, Brandt) 4:19.56