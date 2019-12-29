Plymouth-Whitemarsh puts four players in double figures in Diamond State Classic win over Padua

WILMINGTON — They waited all day to take the floor at the Diamond State Classic, so Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Pa.) was raring to go in its IAABO Board 11 Cup game against Padua on Dec. 28 at the St. E Center. The Colonials wasted no time in the last of six games on the day, running and gunning their way to a prohibitive early lead on the way to a 76-44 win over the Pandas.

The visitors from suburban Philadelphia relied on a balanced scoring attack, getting 26 points from six different players in the first quarter. Abby Sharpe and Erin Daley had six each, with Sharpe draining two three-point shots, while Daley drove the lane almost at will for three short field goals. Padua picked up two buckets from Michelle Kozicki, but the Colonials could do little wrong while building a 26-8 lead.

Padua picked up the scoring in the second, dropping 19 on the Colonials. Kate MacLennan had six of those, and Brooke Emmi added a three, but their firepower could not make a dent into the Colonials’ lead.

In fact, Plymouth-Whitemarsh added to its advantage. They went mostly with short to mid-range jumpers, with Kaitlyn Flanagan and Anna McTamney each scoring three times from the field. Lily Belle McGrorty provided the lone three-pointer of the quarter to help the Colonials reach the 50-point mark.

Kozicki continued her fine season for the Pandas in the second half, when she scored 12 of her team-leading 20 points. Padua (2-3) plays again on Sunday at 6 p.m. against Cape Henlopen at the St. E Center.

Flanagan led four Colonials in double figures with 16. The others were McTamney and Jordyn Thomas (both 13), and Daley (10). Plymouth-Whitemarsh, coached by Saint Mark’s graduate Dan Dougherty, will meet St. Mary’s of Manhasset, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. for the IAABO Board 11 Cup championship.