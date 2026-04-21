Saint Mark’s boys volleyball rallies before dropping heartbreaker to Sussex Academy: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s boys volleyball team rallied to tie its match with Sussex Academy at two sets apiece on April 20, but the visitors from downstate captured the fifth set to win a 3-2 thriller on Tom Rosa Court. Set scores were 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 17-25, and 15-10.

Saint Mark’s took a 17-16 lead in the first set on a backhanded tap by Logan Kusters, but Sussex Academy tied it with an attack off the tape by Desmond Davis and took the lead on a hitting error. The Spartans had it tied at 19, but the Seahawks scored the final six points for the win.

Matthew Britz and Dan Finan helped the Spartans to a 10-6 lead in the second set, but this was destined for extra points. Mack Lawson fired three consecutive aces later in the frame to put the Seahawks on top, 17-15, but the Spartans scored four of the next five points coming out of a timeout to take a 19-18 lead. Britz tied the set at 22 with a block, followed by an ace only to see the Seahawks take it to set point. Saint Mark’s was able to save twice, but Sussex Academy rebounded for the set.

Davis put the Seahawks on top in the third, 10-7, as they looked for the sweep. The lead grew to 14-8 before a service error helped steady the Spartans’ ship. Connor Carter spearheaded the Saint Mark’s comeback, with an ace off the tape pulling Saint Mark’s to within a point at 20-19, and Britz tying it up with a winner.

The Seahawks had a 23-22 lead, but Finan threw up a big block to level the score once more. After a Sussex Academy error, Kusters found the floor with a tap.

The Seahawks held a small lead for much of the fourth set, but the Spartans fought back in this one as well. Mack Lawson scored on a smash to make it 13-9, and an unforced error added another point to the advantage. The Spartans, however, scored 10 of the final 11 points in the set to force a fifth.

The Seahawks took control early on in the fifth and went on to the victory.

Lawson led the Seahawks with 12 kills, while Davis had 11. Sussex Academy (3-4) is on the road Thursday at Cape Henlopen at 4:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (2-6) visits McKean on Wednesday for a 4:45 p.m. start.

Photos by Mike Lang.