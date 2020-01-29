Saint Mark’s girls basketball jumps out early, overwhelms Dickinson to snap skid

PIKE CREEK — Ten different players scored for Saint Mark’s as the Spartans pitched a shutout in the first quarter en route to a 58-15 win in girls basketball at Dickinson on Jan. 28. The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for Saint Mark’s.

The Spartans were never in trouble against the overmatched Lady Rams, who had just seven players available. Ally McGonigle got the scoring started with a short baseline jumper before the Spartans began feeding Serena Pluta inside. The senior forward scored seven points in the first quarter, including three of four from the free throw line, and she picked up an assist with a nice feed to Ava Berardi that made the score 10-0.

With three minutes left in the first, the Spartans made wholesale changes, and the non-starters picked up where the original five left off. Freshman Alyssa Cresto had three field goals in the first, including a three-pointer, and classmate Sophia Messick added a pair of buckets. The score was 27-0 after eight minutes.

Nicole Osorio got the Lady Rams on the board with a layup to start the second quarter. Cresto and Messick each added a triple before halftime as coach Jim Freel had his entire roster play extended minutes.

Saint Mark’s starters returned to the court to start the second half, and Pluta ended up right back at the free throw line. She made the first and missed the second, but Maddie Lenick was there for the rebound and follow shot. Lenick would score twice more during the quarter.

Cresto led three Spartans in double figures with 12 points, while Messick had 11 and Pluta 10. The Spartans (11-2) host St. Elizabeth on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Osorio had six to pace the Lady Rams. Dickinson (3-10) welcomes Christiana to campus on Thursday afternoon at 3:30.