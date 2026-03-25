Saint Mark’s High School breaks out the bats in season-opening softball win: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s got its offense going in a variety of ways, scoring five first-inning runs on the way to a 10-4 win over Padua on March 24. It was the season opener for both teams.

The visiting Pandas took an early lead with a first-inning run, but it didn’t take long for the Spartans’ bats to heat up on a chilly afternoon. Kimorah Neal was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and she scored on a single by Gracie Riccio. Freshman Bella Holl was next at bat, and she blasted a fly ball over the wall in center for a two-run home run. With two outs, Julia Thomas walked and Gabby Saggione walked, and both scored when a popup off the bat of Emily Oller eluded the Pandas’ defense.

The Pandas had 10 hits, but they were scattered, and Padua was able to add single runs in the second, fourth and seventh. Reagan Maus drove in the team’s second run with a double to short right field in the second. Shay Chesworth went yard for Padua in the fourth, and Eliana Hill came home on a single from Leigh Chesworth in the seventh.

For the Spartans, Holl picked up her third run batted in of the afternoon in the second, doubling home Tanai Tippens, who had singled. Saggione scored on a single by Bella Flurie in the third, and Karlee Cathcart drove Neal home with a base hit in the fourth. Saint Mark’s final two runs scored in the fifth. Riccio knocked in Flurie, and Holl wrapped up her big day at the plate with her third hit, a single to left, that brought Tippens home.

Saint Mark’s finished with 13 hits, three each for Riccio and Holl. Saggione and Flurie each had a pair. The Spartans (1-0) are right back on the field Wednesday against Ursuline at Midway Softball Complex at 3:45 p.m.

Maus, Hill and Leigh Chesworth each finished with two hits. The Pandas (0-1) visit Wilmington Charter on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.