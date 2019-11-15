Saint Mark’s Savannah Seemans leads all-state volleyball selections

Savannah Seemans, the Saint Mark’s hitter who led her team to a second-place finish in the state this year, was named Delaware’s volleyball player of the year by the Delaware Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association on Nov. 14. Seemans, a six-rotation threat for the Spartans, signed this week to play at the University of Delaware.
She was one of five players from Catholic high schools to make the eight-player first team. Of the 16 players combined on the second and third teams, eight are from Catholic high schools. Each of the teams included eight players this season, up from seven in previous years.
First team
Savannah Seemans, sr., Saint Mark’s
Julia Kochie, sr. Archmere
Jess Molen, sr. Padua
Mackenzie Sobczyk, jr., Padua
Cassidy Markel, sr., Ursuline
Raychel Ehlers, jr., Indian River
Alyssa Fayville, sr., Conrad
Morgan Ritchie, jr., Newark Charter
Second team
Michelle Kozicki, sr., Padua
Kylie Nocket, sr., Ursuline
Hannah Wright, jr., Archmere
Allie Banks, sr., Delaware Military Academy
Caroline Capps, jr., Red Lion
Abby Carian, soph., Wilmington Friends
Chloe Rogers, sr., Newark Charter
Emma Ueltzhoffer, sr., Newark Charter
Third team
Sydney Davis, sr., Ursuline
Brooke Dow, soph., Saint Mark’s
Lauren Edmiston, sr., Archmere
Emma Popham, sr., Ursuline
Julia Yurkovich, fr., Saint Mark’s
Sophia Basler, jr., Smyrna
Ashlin DeLucia, sr., Tatnall
Regan Mendick, soph., Red Lion
