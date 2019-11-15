Saint Mark’s Savannah Seemans leads all-state volleyball selections

Savannah Seemans, the Saint Mark’s hitter who led her team to a second-place finish in the state this year, was named Delaware’s volleyball player of the year by the Delaware Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association on Nov. 14. Seemans, a six-rotation threat for the Spartans, signed this week to play at the University of Delaware.

She was one of five players from Catholic high schools to make the eight-player first team. Of the 16 players combined on the second and third teams, eight are from Catholic high schools. Each of the teams included eight players this season, up from seven in previous years.

First team

Savannah Seemans, sr., Saint Mark’s

Julia Kochie, sr. Archmere

Jess Molen, sr. Padua

Mackenzie Sobczyk, jr., Padua

Cassidy Markel, sr., Ursuline

Raychel Ehlers, jr., Indian River

Alyssa Fayville, sr., Conrad

Morgan Ritchie, jr., Newark Charter

Second team

Michelle Kozicki, sr., Padua

Kylie Nocket, sr., Ursuline

Hannah Wright, jr., Archmere

Allie Banks, sr., Delaware Military Academy

Caroline Capps, jr., Red Lion

Abby Carian, soph., Wilmington Friends

Chloe Rogers, sr., Newark Charter

Emma Ueltzhoffer, sr., Newark Charter

Third team

Sydney Davis, sr., Ursuline

Brooke Dow, soph., Saint Mark’s

Lauren Edmiston, sr., Archmere

Emma Popham, sr., Ursuline

Julia Yurkovich, fr., Saint Mark’s

Sophia Basler, jr., Smyrna

Ashlin DeLucia, sr., Tatnall

Regan Mendick, soph., Red Lion

