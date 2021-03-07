Home Local Sports Salesianum hits stride in second quarter, advances to boys basketball quarterfinal with...

Salesianum hits stride in second quarter, advances to boys basketball quarterfinal with win over Dickinson

Jason Winchell, For The Dialog
The Sals‘ Jackson Conkey is faced with an airborne Bry'cere Spratley of Dickinson. Dialog photo/Jason Winchell

WILMINGTON — No. 2 seed Salesianum used a big second half to defeat the 15th seed, Dickinson, 71-39, on March 6 at the Father John Birkenheuer Gymnasium. The Sals advance to face the 10th seed, Tatnall, on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Sals jumped out to a 6-2 lead behind a jumper by Ethan Hinds, a deep three-pointer by Justin Molen and a free throw by Rasheen Caulk. The Rams answered back with a 7-2 run to take a 9-8 lead at the end of the first stanza.

The Sals found their stride in the second quarter as Molen scored on a layup and knocked down two free throws, then assisted on a Caulk basket to spark a 9-0 run to open the quarter. Again, the Rams bounced back, this time with a 6-0 run to cut the Sals’ lead to 17-15. The Sals answered with a five-point run of their own, including a Brett O’/hara old-fashioned three-point play. The Sals took a 25-17 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was all Sallies as they came out on fire. Molen scored three times from inside, and Caulk hit a spectacular underhand scoop shot (plus the harm) to give the Sals a 40-21 lead. The Sals added eight more points in the quarter and led, 48-24, heading into the fourth.

They kept up the pressure in the fourth as 10 different layers scored in the stanza, including a thunderous throw down from Molen. Brandon Baffone hit a pair of mid-range jumpers in the final few minutes to close it out. Sallies hit 18 of 26 from the field in the second half, outscoring the Rams, 46-22.

Molen led the Sals (11-3) with 23 points, while Caulk added 11 points, and Hinds had nine.

Maurkel Harrington lead the Rams with 13 points, while Travis Lee added 12. Dickinson finished the season 7-7.

All photos by Jason Winchell.

