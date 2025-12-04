Salesianum School rallies, falls just short in basketball opener vs. Tatnall School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — A sellout crowd packed Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium on Dec. 3 as a new season of Salesianum basketball got under way. Many in the throng were there to see Mason Collins, the highly touted sophomore who arrived at Tatnall this year to play for his father, Mardy, the former Temple University star and professional player.

Collins had a monster first half, but he struggled with cramps in the second. Fortunately for him and the Hornets, he had some talented teammates step up when needed as the Hornets held on for a 58-56 win in the season opener for both teams.

Collins showed why he is one of the top-ranked players in his class during the opening quarter. The 6-6 small forward hit two three-pointers and threw down a huge dunk, much to the delight of the large number of Tatnall students in attendance. Freshman Justen Wright added seven points in the first as the Hornets, but the game remained neck and neck. The Sals got points from six players in the first quarter, and a follow shot from Dominic Downs late gave them a 15-14 lead. Tatnall had a 17-15 lead heading into the second.

The Hornets extended the lead throughout the second as the Salesianum offense struggled. The Sals managed just three field goals in the quarter, one each from Downs (Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, West Chester, Pa.) and Mark Brown (St. Ann Parish) before a late three-pointer by Matthew Shelly.

Tatnall, meanwhile, found success going inside in the second. Ayinde McLendon scored eight points in the quarter, three from the free throw line, and Collins also went three for four from the line, including a traditional three-point play on a dunk. A 9-0 run for the Hornets gave them a 34-22 lead, and the advantage was 12 at halftime.

With Collins off the floor for significant portions of the second half, the Sals cut into the Tatnall lead. A three-pointer by Downs in the middle of the third cut the deficit to six, and when Brown connected from deep with 3:45 to go, the Sals trailed by just five, 40-35.

Salesianum cut the lead to 47-43 early in the fourth on a steal and layup for Latrell Wright, and after a Hornets turnover, Braelin Sosa scored to make it 47-45. The Hornets, however, went on an 8-0 run, beginning with a slashing layup from McLendon. After that run, Tatnall would score just three points the rest of the game as Salesianum got closer and closer.

Zion Rothwell scored in transition, and Brown finished after a Tatnall turnover as the lead shrunk to 55-51. With under a minute to go, Brown cut the lead to 56-53 with a free throw, Lattrell Wright made another with about 20 seconds left. Justen Wright broke away from the Sals’ defense and scored with 11 seconds remaining, getting the lead back to two possessions. The Sals scored, but the Hornets ran out the clock without inbounding the ball again.

Just four players scored for the Hornets, all in double figures: McLendon (18), Collins (15, all in the first half), Wright (14) and Jalen Littlejohn (11). Tatnall (1-0) hosts MOT Charter on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

For the Sals, Brown led the way with 17, and Downs had 16. Eight players scored for Salesianum (0-1), who is back in action on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Unionville (Pa.) at West Chester University (Pa.) in the Ches-Mont Challenge.

Photos by Mike Lang.