Salesianum School swimmer Tommy Janton qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials in two events

WILMINGTON — Salesianum School junior Tommy Janton has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke events. Janton qualified at the Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Richmond, Va.. The trials will be held June 13-20 in Omaha, Neb.

Janton has been swimming since age 7 and has been a member of the Wahoos at the Western YMCA since 2016. He is a member of the state championship Salesianum swim team.

“This has been a dream of mine, and I am so excited about this achievement,” he said in a statement from the YMCA. “I am grateful for my teammates and coaches who have encouraged me along the way, especially my dad, who has been coaching me since I was 11 years old.”

In Richmond, Janton exceeded the qualifying time in the 200 by 1.6 seconds. He placed second in the 200, third in the 100 and 11th in the 100-yard butterfly among all athletes competing.

Janton has been one of the mainstays for the Sals under coach Chip Hannig. In the state championship meet last February at the University of Delaware, he was a quadruple winner. He took both the 100 butterfly and the 100 back, and he was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team. In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Janton swam the first leg.