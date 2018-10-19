Salesianum soccer starts fast on way to shutout of St. Mark’s

WILMINGTON — Salesianum looked like a nationally ranked soccer team on Oct. 18, scoring four first-half goals in a 5-0 win over St. Mark’s at Baynard Stadium.

The Sals, ranked first in Division I by 302Sports.com, wasted no time getting started, as Casey Kurlej scored off a great feed from Jack Leonard 21 seconds into the contest. The Sals’ possession game was working early, as they controlled the ball and waited for an opportunity to double their lead. Kurlej did just that in the 14th minute, firing a shot past Spartans keeper Sean Lenderman. Andrew Blackwell got the assist.

The hosts continued to apply pressure, and they were rewarded with a penalty kick in the 18th minute. Benjamin Strine buried the shot. Lenderman made three big saves, and Leonard sent a shot off the post as the half moved on. Blackwell scored in the 39th minute, and the Sals almost converted a corner kick in the final minute of the first.

The Sals kept up the pressure into the second half, but Blackwell hit a post, and Lenderman continued his strong play, making three more saves. Nickolas Balbierer netted the team’s final goal in the 67th minute, sending a nice low shot into the far corner.

Salesianum outshot St. Mark’s, 16-2, and had all four corner kicks. The Sals (9-2) host second-ranked Wilmington Charter on Tuesday night at Baynard Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Lenderman had 10 saves for the Spartans (6-5-1), who are ranked sixth in Division II. They host William Penn, currently the No. 5 team in Division I, on Saturday at 1 p.m.