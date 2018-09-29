Schatzman’s hat trick lifts Archmere past St. Mark’s in soccer showdown

MILLTOWN — Will Schatzman scored three goals to lead Archmere, the No. 3 team in Division II soccer, past fourth-ranked St. Mark’s, 3-1, on Sept. 29. It was the Auks’ sixth straight win.

Schatzman wasted no time, scoring a pretty goal in the second minute. He reeived a perfect pass from Andrew Rosenbaum, streaked down the left side and hit an absolute bullet that bent into the right corner of the net.

The Spartans would answer quickly as Colin O’Brien scored in the fifth minute. Both teams had quality opportunities to break the tie, but goalkeepers Sean Lenderman of St. Mark’s and Nick Triantafillou of Archmere came up with diving saves.

Triantafillou struck first, robbing O’Brien in the 26th minute. The Auks were trying to convert on their fourth corner kick in the 36th when Lenderman stoned Schatzman.

The Auks kept up the pressure in the second half as a Trevor Schultz shot was deflected to Schatzman, who blasted it home for the 2-1 lead in the 43rd minute. The contest was physical as both teams fought hard for the next marker. Archmere got the insurance goal as Rosenbaum found Schatzman again on a set play in the 75th.

The Auks had the edge in shots, 10-6, and corner kicks, 7-3. Archmere (6-1) will travel to MOT Charter on Wednesday for a 3:45 p.m. start. The Spartans (4-2) will travel south to face Laurel on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.