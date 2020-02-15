St. Elizabeth girls basketball overwhelms Pennsville, picks up ninth win in last 10 games

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth’s girls basketball team began a regular season-ending four-game homestand in style, scoring the first 15 points of the evening on the way to a 66-31 win on Valentine’s Day over Pennsville (N.J.). It was the Vikings’ ninth win in their last 10 games.

It was all St. Elizabeth from the opening tip. The Vikings missed a few shots on the first possession, but they grabbed three offensive rebounds before Olivia Lynch connected on a three-point shot to open the scoring. Lynch struck again on the Eagles’ inbounds pass, stealing the ball and laying it in. Julie McCarron snagged a rebound of Pennsville’s first shot and fired an outlet pass to Ber’Nyah Mayo, who laid it in for a 7-0 lead and an Eagles timeout less than a minute into the game.

The superior height and speed of the Vikings was simply too much for Pennsville. Six different players scored during the first period, when the Vikings hit 13 field goals, two from three-point land. Hannah Johnston got free underneath for the Eagles’ first hoop of the night with 3:53 left in the first, but the Vikings held a 28-4 lead after the first eight minutes.

St. Elizabeth received contributions offensively and defensively from the entire roster. Lynch was particularly active, knocking down passes time after time. The Vikings kept the Eagles to one shot most of the night.

Mayo heated up in the third quarter, draining two threes, before the starters exited for the evening.

Keeley Ciszkowski led the scoring with 14, while Mayo had 12 and Naia Pulliam 10. The Vikings improved to 12-5 and host Saint Mark’s Saturday at 4 p.m.

Ryane Wood had 10 points to pace the Eagles, who fell to 10-11.