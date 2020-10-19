Home Local Sports Supporters hit the links at Hartefeld National for Saint Mark’s golf outing:...

Supporters hit the links at Hartefeld National for Saint Mark’s golf outing: PHOTO GALLERY

By
Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
-
212
The 17th hole at Hartefeld National plays downhill.

The sun was trying to peek through an overcast sky as the Saint Mark’s Golf Outing teed off Oct. 19 at Hartefeld National in Kaolin, Pa., just over the Delaware state line. More than 120 golfers scattered across the rolling hills to raise money for the school’s scholarship fund.

Principal Tom Fertal opened the festivities with some instructions, along with a prayer for anyone who may have felt compelled to cheat on their scorecard. The round featured various contests and an air cannon replacing the driver on one of the holes. The day also included lunch and dinner and a gift for each golfer.

All photos by Mike Lang.

