Teams start looking toward postseason as 2020 fall high school sports season enters late stages

The regular seasons for field hockey, volleyball and boys soccer enter their penultimate week on Monday, so teams are either scrambling to secure a postseason berth or figure out where in the tournament they will fall.
Some of the biggest games this week will take place under the lights. There’s a big field hockey battle at Caravel, a volleyball match with two of the state’s best teams, and the first soccer games at Salesianum’s new home. And the week ends with football, although three of the four games will take place during the day Saturday. (One will end after dark, however.)
Girls
Field hockey
Monday
St. Elizabeth (0-8) at Ursuline (4-5), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (7-1) at Caravel (8-1), 6:15 p.m. Two of Delaware’s best teams meet under the lights at Bob Peoples Stadium. The host Buccaneers are known for lighting up the scoreboard, but the Pandas allow fewer than one goal a game.
Tuesday
Concord (6-3) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School
St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (2-5), 3:15 p.m.
Friday
Padua at Smyrna (1-5-2), 3 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Delaware Military (3-2-1), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline at Saint Mark’s (5-3), noon
Volleyball
Monday
Caravel (7-2) at Ursuline (4-4), 3:45 p.m. Ursuline got back into the winning column in its last match, but the Raiders will have their hands full with the Buccaneers. Caravel has won seven straight since opening the season with two losses.
Delmarva Christian (4-5) at Archmere (5-3), 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (2-7) at Newark Charter (7-1), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at Padua (6-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday
Archmere at Conrad (3-5), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Wilmington Charter (2-7) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline at Padua, 5:30 p.m.
Red Lion (7-1) at Saint Mark’s (9-0), 7:15 p.m. The penultimate week of the regular season wraps up with a doozy at Saint Mark’s. The Lions’ only loss came to Diamond State powerhouse Newark Charter. Red Lion hitter Caroline Capps steps into the spotlight against the Spartans’ Julia Yurkovich.
Boys
Soccer
A.I. DuPont (0-4) at Saint Mark’s (4-2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Delaware Military (3-4) at Salesianum (5-1), 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 7:15 p.m. The longtime rivals get together at Abessinio Stadium for the first time.
Friday
Delaware Military vs. St. Elizabeth (2-7), 3 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Glasgow (0-7), 11 a.m.
Football
Friday
Hodgson (4-0) at Salesianum (2-2), 7:30 p.m. The Sals get back to it at their new home against another top-notch opponent. The defending Division I state champion Silver Eagles are giving up nearly 30 points a contest, but their nonstop offense has put up 49 per game.
Saturday
Wilmington Charter (0-4) at Archmere (4-0), 11 a.m.
St. Elizabeth (2-2) at Conrad (1-3), 11 a.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Tower Hill (3-0), 4 p.m. The Spartans likely need a win to keep their Division II playoff hopes alive, and they’ll be tested against the Hillers, a perennial postseason participant. Tower is playing an abbreviated five-game schedule in 2020, and Saint Mark’s represents the toughest opponent on their slate.