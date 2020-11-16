Teams start looking toward postseason as 2020 fall high school sports season enters late stages

The regular seasons for field hockey, volleyball and boys soccer enter their penultimate week on Monday, so teams are either scrambling to secure a postseason berth or figure out where in the tournament they will fall.

Some of the biggest games this week will take place under the lights. There’s a big field hockey battle at Caravel, a volleyball match with two of the state’s best teams, and the first soccer games at Salesianum’s new home. And the week ends with football, although three of the four games will take place during the day Saturday. (One will end after dark, however.)

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-8) at Ursuline (4-5), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (7-1) at Caravel (8-1), 6:15 p.m. Two of Delaware’s best teams meet under the lights at Bob Peoples Stadium. The host Buccaneers are known for lighting up the scoreboard, but the Pandas allow fewer than one goal a game.

Tuesday

Concord (6-3) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (2-5), 3:15 p.m.

Friday

Padua at Smyrna (1-5-2), 3 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Delaware Military (3-2-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s (5-3), noon

Volleyball

Monday

Caravel (7-2) at Ursuline (4-4), 3:45 p.m. Ursuline got back into the winning column in its last match, but the Raiders will have their hands full with the Buccaneers. Caravel has won seven straight since opening the season with two losses.

Delmarva Christian (4-5) at Archmere (5-3), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (2-7) at Newark Charter (7-1), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Padua (6-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Conrad (3-5), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Wilmington Charter (2-7) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Padua, 5:30 p.m.

Red Lion (7-1) at Saint Mark’s (9-0), 7:15 p.m. The penultimate week of the regular season wraps up with a doozy at Saint Mark’s. The Lions’ only loss came to Diamond State powerhouse Newark Charter. Red Lion hitter Caroline Capps steps into the spotlight against the Spartans’ Julia Yurkovich.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

A.I. DuPont (0-4) at Saint Mark’s (4-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (3-4) at Salesianum (5-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 7:15 p.m. The longtime rivals get together at Abessinio Stadium for the first time.

Friday

Delaware Military vs. St. Elizabeth (2-7), 3 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Glasgow (0-7), 11 a.m.

Football

Friday

Hodgson (4-0) at Salesianum (2-2), 7:30 p.m. The Sals get back to it at their new home against another top-notch opponent. The defending Division I state champion Silver Eagles are giving up nearly 30 points a contest, but their nonstop offense has put up 49 per game.

Saturday

Wilmington Charter (0-4) at Archmere (4-0), 11 a.m.

St. Elizabeth (2-2) at Conrad (1-3), 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Tower Hill (3-0), 4 p.m. The Spartans likely need a win to keep their Division II playoff hopes alive, and they’ll be tested against the Hillers, a perennial postseason participant. Tower is playing an abbreviated five-game schedule in 2020, and Saint Mark’s represents the toughest opponent on their slate.