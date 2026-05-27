Top seed Caravel Academy advances in DIAA softball with win over Saint Mark’s High School: Photo gallery

BEAR — Caravel pitcher Kaley Arrowsmith held Saint Mark’s hitless for six innings, and the Buccaneers pulled away with a five-run fourth inning in an 8-2 win in the DIAA softball quarterfinal round on May 26. The Buccaneers, the top seed and five-time defending state champions, will meet Sussex Tech in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

Caravel scored two runs in the first inning, but some timely defense from the ninth-seeded Spartans kept that total from being higher. Leah Richardson singled with one out and scored on a triple by Abigail Russell. Arrowsmith singled Russell home, and another single and a walk loaded the bases. Makenzie Hunter then grounded sharply to Spartans shortstop Kimorah Neal, who flipped to second baseman Julia Thomas for one out, and Thomas’ relay to first completed the double play.

Saint Mark’s pitcher Gabby Saggione set down the Buccaneers in the second and third innings, but Caravel got the bats going in the fourth. Katie Pinand started things with a home run to left, and Hunter doubled. A throwing error and a bunt single loaded the bases. Paisley Massey singled Hunter home, and after a pitching change, two runners scored on wild pitches. Massey eventually scored on a groundout.

Saint Mark’s centerfielder Tanai Tippens prevented further damage, robbing Russell of a home run with a running catch on the warning track for the second out.

The Spartans had made good contact all afternoon, but they entered the seventh inning having had just Bella Flurie reach base, once on a walk and once after being hit by a pitch. Gracie Riccio ended Arrowsmith’s quest for a no-hitter and a shutout with one swing, sending a shot over the fence in right-center to lead off the seventh.

One out later, Thomas and Karlee Cathcart stroked back-to-back singles, and Mia Devaney walked to load the bases. An error kept the bases loaded, with Thomas scoring, but Arrowsmith retired the next two Spartans to end the game.

Pinand paced the Bucs offensively with two extra-base hits and two runs scored. Arrowsmith had eight strikeouts. Caravel (19-1) will face Sussex Tech in the second semifinal.

Saint Mark’s finished the season 14-7.

Photos by Mike Lang.