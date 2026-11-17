NEWARK – Not even a transportation mishap could stop the Tower Hill volleyball team in its quest for a third straight state championship.

The Hillers had to walk the last mile to the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware on Nov. 16 after their bus broke down with them on it. All they did after that was wrap up a perfect season with a 3-0 sweep of Saint Mark’s in the 2026 finale. Set scores were 25-16, 25-17, and 25-20.

The Hillers literally came out swinging, taking a 4-1 lead when Cadence Davis stuffed a Spartans overpass, but Saint Mark’s battled back, tying the set at 5-5 on a kill from Bethany Rutter. A dunk from Madison Squire, however, started Tower on a 4-0 run that set them up for the remainder of the first set. The closest the Spartans could get the rest of the way was three points after a Lina Clark block. Davis and Sydney Fischer, the Hillers’ primary big hitter, led the way.

Saint Mark’s opened the second set with a small lead, going ahead 4-1 when Gia Pezzullo (St. Paul Parish, Delaware City) won a 50/50 battle at the net. Tower Hill responded with a 6-1 spurt that began with two slams from Fischer and ended with a Squire block. The Spartans stayed close for a while, but a bomb from Fischer, followed by an ace by :Izzie DiSabatino helped the Hillers pull away. They scored the final three points of the second, closing it out when Skylar Donohue served up an ace.

Despite the deficit, the Saint Mark’s student section, dressed in black, rallied for their team, and the Spartans climbed back into the third after falling into an early hole. There were behind, 5-4, before Pezzullo tied it with a deep push and took the lead on a Maddie Nabb kill. The Hillers scored four straight at one point to take a four-point lead, but Saint Mark’s battled.

The Spartans tied the set one final time at 15-15 when Rutter found the floor with an attack, but Jillian Truesdell dunked one of her eight kills to give Tower the lead for good. Davis slammed one to the floor to end a 4-0 run that stretched the Hillers’ advantage, and she also had the final point to end the season.

Fischer had 16 kills and Davis added 15 for Tower Hill. The Hillers finished the season 19-0 and have won 32 consecutive matches. Their last loss to a Delaware team was on Sept. 12, 2024, to Ursuline.

Saint Mark’s went 15-4 this season, with all four losses coming to teams seeded ahead of them in the state tournament. They will lose just three seniors from this year’s roster and had four freshmen on the squad this season.

Photos by Don Blake and Mike Lang.