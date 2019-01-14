Traditional rivalry games highlight the week’s sports schedule

The sports schedule is a bit light early in the week, but Friday and Saturday bring plenty of action with them. On the basketball court, Salesianum and St. Mark’s get together for the first time this season, while St. Elizabeth’s girls visit Ursuline in what usually is a close contest.

Boys

Basketball

Friday

Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More (4-4) at Worcester Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Salesianum (6-3) at St. Mark’s (7-2), 7:30 p.m. The longtime rivals renew acquaintances for the first time this season. The Sals’ balanced scoring attack, led by Jack Brown and Darnell Vaughan, will test the stingy Spartans defense. St. Mark’s offense is paced by Victor Marcelo and Eric Ludman. When these teams last met 11 months ago, they needed five overtimes to decide a winner.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (5-6) at Appoquinimink (5-4), 1 p.m.

Archmere (8-2) at Tower Hill (5-2), 1:30 p.m. The Auks continue their impressive season in the refurbished Carpenter Fieldhouse on the Tower Hill campus. Darren DiRenzo has been Archmere’s top scorer this season, while the Hillers have seen a number of players step up this season, including sophomore Donovan Mack.

Penn Wood (Pa.) at St. Thomas More, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Tuesday

Tatnall at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Mark’s at Wilmington Friends, 4 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

St. Mark’s at the Canal Classic at Middletown High School. Begins at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday

Archmere at the Green Knight Classic, 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant High School.

Ice hockey

Monday

Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 7:40 p.m., Patriot Ice Center

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Gilman, Mt. Pleasant Ice Rink (Md.)

Friday

Delaware Military Academy vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m., Patriot Ice Center

St. Mark’s vs. Sun Valley (Pa.), 9:45 p.m., Ice Works

Sunday

St. Elizabeth vs. Hodgson, 8 p.m., Patriot Ice Center

Girls

Basketball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-6) at St. Thomas More (7-1), 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Ursuline (3-5) at Howard (7-2), 4:45 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth (6-2) at St. Mark’s (5-3), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Penn Wood (Pa.) at St. Thomas More, noon

Appoquinimink (2-5) at Archmere (6-5), 1:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Ursuline, 6:15 p.m. A big crowd should be on hand to close out the week with what is annually one of the most anticipated games on the calendar. These traditional Catholic Conference powers met in December at the Diamond State Classic, with the Vikings winning in three overtimes. Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo leads the potent Vikings, and Kay Wulah has given Ursuline a nice inside scoring option.

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Dover, 3:30 p.m. (boys only)

Thursday

Padua vs. St. Mark’s, 3 p.m. at the Western YMCA (girls only)

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m. (girls only)

Salesianum vs. Father Judge (Pa.), 4:30 p.m. at Carl Sandburg Middle School (boys only)

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m. at Club One Kent Island (boys only)

Saturday

Salesianum and Ursuline at St. Andrew’s, 2 p.m.