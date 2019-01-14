Traditional rivalry games highlight the week’s sports schedule

The sports schedule is a bit light early in the week, but Friday and Saturday bring plenty of action with them. On the basketball court, Salesianum and St. Mark’s get together for the first time this season, while St. Elizabeth’s girls visit Ursuline in what usually is a close contest.
Boys
Basketball
Friday
Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More (4-4) at Worcester Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Salesianum (6-3) at St. Mark’s (7-2), 7:30 p.m. The longtime rivals renew acquaintances for the first time this season. The Sals’ balanced scoring attack, led by Jack Brown and Darnell Vaughan, will test the stingy Spartans defense. St. Mark’s offense is paced by Victor Marcelo and Eric Ludman. When these teams last met 11 months ago, they needed five overtimes to decide a winner.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth (5-6) at Appoquinimink (5-4), 1 p.m.
Archmere (8-2) at Tower Hill (5-2), 1:30 p.m. The Auks continue their impressive season in the refurbished Carpenter Fieldhouse on the Tower Hill campus. Darren DiRenzo has been Archmere’s top scorer this season, while the Hillers have seen a number of players step up this season, including sophomore Donovan Mack.
Penn Wood (Pa.) at St. Thomas More, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Tuesday
Thursday
St. Mark’s at Wilmington Friends, 4 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
St. Mark’s at the Canal Classic at Middletown High School. Begins at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday
Archmere at the Green Knight Classic, 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant High School.
Ice hockey
Monday
Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 7:40 p.m., Patriot Ice Center
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Gilman, Mt. Pleasant Ice Rink (Md.)
Friday
Delaware Military Academy vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m., Patriot Ice Center
St. Mark’s vs. Sun Valley (Pa.), 9:45 p.m., Ice Works
Sunday
St. Elizabeth vs. Hodgson, 8 p.m., Patriot Ice Center
Girls
Basketball
Monday
Ss. Peter and Paul (0-6) at St. Thomas More (7-1), 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Ursuline (3-5) at Howard (7-2), 4:45 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth (6-2) at St. Mark’s (5-3), 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Penn Wood (Pa.) at St. Thomas More, noon
Appoquinimink (2-5) at Archmere (6-5), 1:15 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Ursuline, 6:15 p.m. A big crowd should be on hand to close out the week with what is annually one of the most anticipated games on the calendar. These traditional Catholic Conference powers met in December at the Diamond State Classic, with the Vikings winning in three overtimes. Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo leads the potent Vikings, and Kay Wulah has given Ursuline a nice inside scoring option.
Swimming (co-ed unless noted)
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Dover, 3:30 p.m. (boys only)
Thursday
Padua vs. St. Mark’s, 3 p.m. at the Western YMCA (girls only)
Ursuline at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m. (girls only)
Salesianum vs. Father Judge (Pa.), 4:30 p.m. at Carl Sandburg Middle School (boys only)
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m. at Club One Kent Island (boys only)
Saturday
Salesianum and Ursuline at St. Andrew’s, 2 p.m.