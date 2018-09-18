Troy’s play in net boosts Ursuline past Friends in field hockey

ALAPOCAS – Cleo Troy was on top of her game Sept. 17. Ursuline’s senior goalkeeper stopped all 15 shots Wilmington Friends sent her way as the Raiders managed a 2-0 victory. The Raiders improved to 3-0 with their second consecutive shutout.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Serviam Field but was moved to Friends’ turf field because of rain. And the Quakers seemed quite at home, controlling much of the play on an overcast, rainy and humid afternoon. They appeared to have taken a 1-0 lead five minutes into the contest, but the goal was disallowed for a violation.

Friends took control after a restart with 18 minutes left in the first half. Troy was called upon to make three saves following a penalty corner at the 17:26 mark, and she came up with another after another corner immediately after that.

The Raiders held off the Quakers and took advantage of an opportunity late in the half. After a restart, Caroline Taylor navigated her way down the right side. She sent a cross into the crease, where Julie Copeman awaited and knocked the ball into the cage. Ursuline had two penalty corners before the half ended, and Troy kept Friends off the board with a blocker save, and that’s how the half ended.

Troy continued her stellar play in the second half. She made a save off a penalty corner, then added another on a rebound attempt by Margo Gramiak. The saves just kept coming as the Quakers attempted to tie the game.

But it was the Raiders who would find the net again. With 18:39 to go, Jordan Kenney knocked the ball in after a scramble in front of Quakers keeper Bella Bukowski. Taylor also picked up the assist on that one.

Troy added one more spectacular save before the final whistle. A shot came in low and was deflected into the air, but Troy swiped at it with her glove hand and sent it out of harm’s way.

The Raiders finished with six shots to Friends’ 15, and they had four penalty corners, while Friends earned 15. Ursuline plays next on Friday at 3:45 at Hockessin Montessori School against St. Elizabeth.

Friends fell to 2-1-1. The Quakers travel to Archmere on Sept. 25 for a 3:45 p.m. matchup.