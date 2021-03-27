Two early goals stand up for Middletown in girls soccer victory over Archmere: Photo gallery

MIDDLETOWN — Two goals in a five-minute span early in the game held up as Middletown defeated Archmere, 2-0, in girls soccer March 26 at Cavalier Stadium. The Cavaliers evened their record at 1-1.

It was all Cavs early on, with Auks goalkeeper Abigail Jones coming up with a save in the fourth minute, then catching a corner kick five minutes later. Middletown kept the pressure on, and it paid off for the first time in the 13th minute. Gabriella Riley sent a pass down the right side of the field, and Katelyn Li caught up to it. She lifted a shot over Jones and into the far left upper 90 for the 1-0 advantage.

The same pair teamed up for the second marker, with the roles reversed. In the 18th, Li took a long free kick that got loose in the crease near the left post. Riley pounced on the loose ball and knocked it in to double to lead.

The momentum largely swung to the Auks after that, but they were not able to solve the Cavaliers’ defense and goalkeeper Ava Ripanti. Archmere did earn two corner kicks in the first half. The second one resulted in a shot for Anna Garcia, but Ripanti made a diving save. Jones came up with two ten-bell saves for the Auks in the first to keep the score 2-0. One was a one-handed swat in the final minute of the first 20-minute segment, and the second was a diving stab in the 25th.

The Auks came out in control in the second half as they tried to mount a comeback. Ripanti stopped three shots in the first four minutes, including a nice save on a shot by Gabrielle Witherell. Sophia Tobin had a crossing pass in the box smothered by Ripanti in the 61st, and she had a shot saved a few minutes later.

The Cavaliers nearly added a third goal in the closing minutes, but one shot went off the crossbar, and the rebound was sent a bit higher, ringing off the crossbar of the football goalposts.

Middletown finished with a 12-10 shot advantage. Each keeper made 10 saves. The Cavaliers are at Smyrna on Monday night at 6, while Archmere (1-1) takes on Diamond State Conference foe Wilmington Charter on the road Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.