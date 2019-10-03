Two first-half goals stand up for Padua field hockey vs. Saint Mark’s

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Padua scored two first-half goals, then made the advantage stand up, in a 2-0 win over Saint Mark’s in Catholic Conference field hockey on Oct. 2. The game was played at Forbes Field with temperatures in excess of 90 degrees.

The Pandas were in control for nearly the entire game, putting consistent pressure on the Spartans’ defense and goalkeeper Abigail McIlvain. They struck on their first penalty corner of the afternoon. Off an inbounds pass by Angela Taglione, the Pandas had two opportunities stopped, but Anna Getty sent one past McIlvain to the far side on the third attempt.

McIlvain threw some big saves at the Pandas throughout the first half to keep the Padua lead at a single goal. The Spartans foiled the Padua attack on six penalty corners spread throughout the first half, but with a few minutes left, the Pandas converted.

This time, McIlvain stopped Taglione on one shot, but the Padua senior grabbed the rebound and sent it into the cage to double the lead.

The Spartans’ offense finally got set deep in the Pandas’ defensive end late in the half, and they also earned a penalty corner. But that was wiped out by a crease violation, and the lead was a pair at intermission.

Padua continued its offensive swarm in the second half, earning several corner opportunities, and its defense was equally aggressive. McIlvain added a few more saves for the visitors, and Pandas goalkeeper Shannon MacCormac was called on to make a save with about 12 minutes remaining and another a few minutes later.

Official statistics were not available late Wednesday night. Unofficially, the Pandas had 19 penalty corner chances to the Spartans’ three. Padua improved to 6-2 and travels to Wilmington Charter next Tuesday for a 3:45 p.m. start.

The Spartans (4-4) are also back in action next Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., when they will try to end a three-game losing streak at Conrad.