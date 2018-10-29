Two sports wrap regular seasons, while volleyball tournament includes six Catholic teams

In the girls’ sports, the field hockey regular season wraps up on Thursday, with the state tournament brackets expected out later that evening or Friday. Volleyball playoffs begin on Thursday. November must be upon us.

Field hockey

Monday

Conrad (2-10) at St. Elizabeth (4-9), 3:30 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School

St. Mark’s (2-11) at Padua (11-1), 3:45 p.m., Forbes Field

Tuesday

Tower Hill (11-2) at Archmere (9-5), 3:45 p.m. Two of the top teams in Division II get together for a late-season battle. The Auks have won six straight, and all five of their losses have been by a single goal, while the Hillers have put together another strong campaign.

Padua vs. Ursuline (11-2), 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club. These two teams needed overtime to settle their first meeting, a 3-2 Pandas win at the University of Delaware. This will be a good measuring stick for two programs that will be in their respective postseason tournaments.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s at Wilmington Christian (4-7-2), 3:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More (4-8) at Delmarva Christian (3-11), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (10-4), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Dickinson (4-7-1), 3:45 p.m.

Padua at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday

No. 21 St. Elizabeth (7-8) at No. 12 Newark Charter (9-6), 7 p.m., first round of the state tournament.

No. 23 Caravel (8-7) at No. 10 St. Mark’s (8-7), 7 p.m., first round of the state tournament.

No. 19 St. Thomas More (10-5) vs. No. 14 Red Lion, 7 p.m., first round of the state tournament.

Saturday

Winner of No. 17 Dover/No. 16 Cape Henlopen vs. No. 1 Padua, 7 p.m. at Salesianum, second round of the state tournament.

Winner of No. 18 Appoquinimink/No. 15 Indian River at No. 2 Archmere, 7 p.m., second round of the state tournament.

Winner of St. Thomas More/Red Lion at No. 3 Ursuline, 7 p.m., second round of the state tournament.

The boys’ soccer season ends on Thursday, with the tournament hopefuls learning their fate by the end of the week. Football enters its penultimate week, and the playoff picture is not yet settled.

Soccer

Monday

Newark Charter (5-7-2) at Archmere (12-1), 3:45 p.m.

Glasgow (8-4-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-8-2), 7 p.m., Baynard Stadium. The Vikings celebrate Senior Night under the lights against a Dragons team still in the running for a Division II tournament berth.

Wednesday

Salesianum (12-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The two powers meet on the turf at Archmere to wrap up their regular seasons. The Sals and the Auks both have enjoyed very successful seasons and will be playing beyond this afternoon.

Christiana (7-4-1) at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club.

Thursday

St. Mark’s (7-6-1) at Sussex Central (9-3-1), 4 p.m.

Football

Friday

Salesianum (6-2) at Smyrna (2-5), 7 p.m. This may look like a mismatch on paper, but it is an important game for Salesianum, which is looking good for a spot in the Division I tournament. The Sals should not take the Eagles lightly; Smyrna is still capable of putting up big numbers, especially at home.

St. Elizabeth (4-4) at St. Mark’s (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Wilmington Charter (1-6) at Archmere (7-1), 2 p.m. Things are looking up for the Auks, who hope to make the Division II tournament for the first time since 2014. Expect the coaches to not let the players look past Charter, which won its first game last week and plays Tatnall on Monday afternoon.