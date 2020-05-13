VIDEO: Abessinio Stadium continues to take shape as final support beam lifted into place

WILMINGTON — The final support beam to be used at Abessinio Stadium, Salesianum School’s rising new sports facility, was lifted into place at midday May 13 under bright, sunny skies. Before the steel began its final journey skyward, a few final people added their names to those of the the hundreds of current and future students, alumni and supporters who signed it over the weekend.

Salesianum president Brendan Kennealey and a representative of general contractor Whiting-Turner gave a short tour to gathered media and other invited guests. The stadium is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 for a Sallies football game against Appoquinimink.

The pedestrian entrance to Abessinio will be between the grandstand and a smaller building housing concessions, restrooms, a locker room, a physical therapy space, offices and storage. The idea, Kennealey said, was to prevent pedestrians from having to congregate near the vehicular traffic on 18th Street. Another feature that will be added before it opens is the installation of a new scoreboard with a video board that will rival any in the state, Kennealey said.

Other features are described in the video.