Home National News Protected: Making abortion easier in N.Y. envisions making pro-life efforts illegal National News Protected: Making abortion easier in N.Y. envisions making pro-life efforts illegal By Catholic News Service - 12 January 2019, 09:16 54 0 A pro-life sign is displayed during the 2018 annual March for Life rally in Washington. "Unique From Day One: Pro-Life Is Pro-Science" is the theme of the 2019 march Jan. 18, Jeanne Mancini, March for Life president, said during a media briefing Dec. 5 in Washington. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn) This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below: Password: