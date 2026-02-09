Archbishop Fulton Sheen, clear and articulate defender of the faith, the academic-turned-TV star, approved for beatification

Finally. The scandal is finally over.

First, the real reason to celebrate. Fulton J. Sheen will finally be beatified, making him the first native-born American bishop to be so-designated in the Church. Sheen will be the first native-born Illinoisan to be beatified, a fact that is more significant than ever now that we have our first American pope.

Pope Leo XIV himself was born in the Land of Lincoln and admittedly watched Sheen on TV growing up, and he undoubtedly played a hand in removing the logjam that has postponed Sheen’s beatification for more than half a decade.

A clear and articulate defender of the faith, the academic-turned-TV star Sheen brought the Gospel into the public square through unprecedented use of mass media. The wide-ranging audience of his Emmy-award-winning television program “Life is Worth Living” experienced how Sheen’s passion and verve was only surpassed by his intelligence and wit. Few Catholics left a mark on American culture comparable to Sheen.

That Sheen’s beatification might have fallen prey to ecclesiastical politics was somewhat ironic. While living, Sheen suffered through more of that than most clerics. Perhaps the most difficult episode was his feud with New York’s late Cardinal Francis Spellman, which resulted in Sheen’s “exile” to Rochester, New York, where he was bishop for three years before he submitted his early resignation.

No matter the obstacles, internally or externally, Sheen’s virtue developed and deepened. He grew holier throughout his life, no doubt strengthened by both his own sufferings in the Church and battling his own personal shortcomings, but also on account of habits and practices which nurtured and intensified his faith like the daily holy hour to which he committed as a young priest.

Sheen’s own brushes with petty bishops came to mind many times over the years since his beatification was unjustly halted. Of course, he is the one who will be remembered long after anyone involved in whatever behind-the-scenes battles took place. The same is true of those contemporary bishops who meddled in a similar fashion to obstruct his cause.

Yes, finally Sheen will be beatified. The scandal is finally over. But not its effects.

His beatification comes six-and-a-half years late. Six-and-a-half years after the pope approved the miracle attributed to God’s action and Sheen’s intercession; six years after beatification plans were mysteriously scrubbed just weeks ahead of the events; and six years that contained very little transparency, that were filled with ecclesiastical in-fighting and that scandalized the faithful.

I’ve been on the record since December 2019, when the postponement of Sheen’s beatification was announced, observing that this regrettable episode constitutes a scandal.

Some say the delay was due to New York leaders’ sour grapes since their counterparts in Peoria essentially won a legal contest to bring Sheen’s body back to his hometown. Some say it was wise to hit pause on Sheen’s beatification amid swirling questions about mismanagement of abuser priests during Sheen’s time in Rochester — though, for the record, Peoria officials, who helped oversee Sheen’s cause, stated unequivocally that Sheen’s name had already been cleared ahead of the beatification’s announcement. In light of that, and since an explanation for what transpired with postponing Sheen’s beatification was never made public, some consider the motivation more malicious.

While I am sympathetic that Sheen’s short time as Rochester’s bishop could have merited a closer look regarding cases of abuse he handled — even more than raising questions about Sheen’s beatification, I’ve loudly denounced the scourge of clergy sexual abuse in the Church — it is nonetheless imperative to remember that the Church has formally declared that God acted through Sheen’s intercession. A miracle has been authenticated. Who are we to argue with this?

If there had been skeletons in Sheen’s closet, could this not have been an opportunity to proclaim the truth of a merciful and loving God, by whose grace Sheen excelled in virtue despite whatever sins he might have committed? Should we not tread more carefully to avoid bringing doubt and suspicion upon the Church’s canonization process, leaving it weakened and liable to unfair characterizations and causing people to doubt the faith? Is it wise to so cavalierly play with the people’s faith and risk losing it for fear it might cost us? Or for fear we can’t explain what we believe or what is true? The failed opportunities and missteps have been many.

Ultimately, Church leaders never fully explained what happened in 2019. While Sheen will be beatified — because God always wins in the end — it seems the faithful would benefit from the transparency of an explanation. At the same time, the Church can and should learn from what happened throughout this unfortunate episode.

Such learnings might be an opportunity that helps usher in a time that, as Sheen said, will be marked, among other things, by “shepherds who shepherd rather than administrate.” And with Sheen’s beatification now moving ahead after the leaders who had a hand in its delay have recently retired or died, we are reminded that holiness is the trump card that cannot be denied.

Michael R. Heinlein is author of “Glorifying Christ: The Life of Cardinal Francis E. George, O.M.I.” and a promised member of the Association of Pauline Cooperators.